Covid testing increased, Telangana tells Niti Aayog

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Member Niti Aayog Dr Vinod Kumar Paul along with senior officials of the Government of India interacted with the Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar and other officials on the management of Covid-19 situation in the State.

The Chief Secretary informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been monitoring the situation pertaining to the pandemic daily and under his guidance the State government has achieved considerable progress on all parameters. “The State has ramped up testing facilities, hospital infrastructure, and availability of oxygen beds. Adequate stock of all key consumables and equipment have been ensured,” he said.

In all 4,000 posts of healthcare professionals have been sanctioned since March this year to address the issue of human resources, he added. Home isolation of the patients is being monitored through the Home Isolation Telemedicine and Management (HITAM) app. The Health Department is being assisted by a team of senior officers for support on key thematic areas of pandemic management.

Aarti Ahuja Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health Government of India, Dr Raveendran, Rizvi, Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Raghunanadan Rao, Commissioner, PR & RD, Ronald Ross Secretary Finance, Karuna Commissioner Health and other senior officials were also present.

