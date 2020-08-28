Covid times: Online sales see rapid growth

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: For 50-year-old Giridhar Reddy buying essential as well as non-essential items meant a run to the nearby store so as to touch, feel and check the product before purchasing it.

However, the Covid-19-led pandemic has changed this buying experience for him and many others like him. As most people are now restricted at home, online shopping for non-essential and essential goods are on the rise. “When I purchased my smartphone, I never imagined using it for shopping. However, now it has become my gateway to get all my necessities at a click of a button,” said Reddy.

Retail shoppers — both brick and mortar and online — across India are spending more time on their digital screens to surf and shop for anything and everything since the pandemic took over. Various studies and reports point to the fact that while e-commerce portals like Flipkart, Amazon and others have been seeing consistent traction, the pandemic has accelerated retail’s transition to a digital world. While many retailers witnessed a slow growth in the first phase of the lockdown, post May there has been a significant growth in online sales.

“Post unlock, we have been witnessing an impressive demand for products across categories including large appliances, electronics, home, fashion and furniture,” a Flipkart spokesperson said. The company recently announced that it has been 1.5-2X growth across all categories since online deliveries started in most of the States.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “Sellers on Amazon.in have been receiving orders for consumer electronics, work and study from home essentials, kitchen and home products, smart devices, laptops, mobile phones, phone accessories, apparel and more besides groceries and other essential products.”

Many brick and mortar companies like Bata, Indian Terrain are also witnessing growth in sales on their online platforms. Recently Bata India said it is expanding its e-commerce footprint by ramping up its presence in online marketplaces, allowing delivery in over 1,300 cities. Not just metro cities, players are also seeing a huge surge in demand from tier-2 and 3 cities where the smartphone penetration is slowly gaining traction. A report by Unicommerce, an e-commerce focused supply-chain SaaS platform, tier-3 markets have seen a 53 per cent year-on-year growth in e-commerce adoption and major e-commerce sites are focusing on these markets to gain new consumers from smaller cities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .