Covid: U-FERWAS seeks Resident Welfare Associations help

Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad The United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS), Greater Hyderabad has appealed to its constituent Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to explore possibilities of extending a few services in the wake of the Covid -19 pandemic.

These included mobilising colony-wise resident teams comprising of doctors, eminent citizens or ex-Servicemen to maintain contact with all residents and identify any cases and counsel the residents accordingly. Another service was to monitor the condition of positive cases if any. Suitable locations like hostels, hotels, guest houses in the neighbourhood, which can be converted into isolation centres, should be identified. Alternately function halls, community centres, open halls in schools or colleges where beds can be arranged too can be considered.

There could also liaison with nearby hospitals for orientation, offer of home isolation kits and linkages for managing the isolation centres and engaging with GHMC / Health officials on regular basis on the situation in the colony.

A statement from UFERWAS said its functionaries were available to provide guidance:

They were B T Srinivasan (9347378072), Major Shiva Kiran (9849047827), P Ashwin Kumar (9848034510), KHS Sharma (9490441334), K Raghavendra (9492030753), Anita Chavali (9866205068), Govind Narayanan (8520046650), Karunakar (8897897859), G Satyanarayana (9441263602), T Satyanarayana (9246843660), KLS Raju (9948077847), Surya Prakash (9866110373), Khaled Shah (9885774480), Prasad Rao (8497960066), Vijay Prasad Reddy (9989394693) and VV Rao (9849064309).

