Covid vaccine: 11,200 people to undergo vaccination in Khammam in phase-I

Khammam: As many as 42 centres have been established and 11,200 persons were listed out for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the district, informed the District Collector RV Karnan.

He was addressing the district officials at Covid-19 vaccination district level coordination committee meeting chaired by the ZP Chairman L Kamalraj here on Tuesday. The vaccination programme would be formally launched on January 16 at six centres in the district, he said.

The District Hospital, Mamata General Hospital, Ankura Hospital, Primary Health Centre, Bonakal, Madhira and Sathupalli Community Health Centres have been identified for the launch of the vaccination drive in Khammam.

Frontline warriors such as private and government medical staff, paramedical staff, Anganwadi workers, ICDS staff, those supervised quarantine centres and others would get a vaccine shot in the first phase from Jan 16 to 23, Karnan said.

Those registered for vaccination would receive an SMS and accordingly they have to receive the vaccine. Waiting rooms, vaccination rooms and observation rooms and 108 ambulance, oxygen and reaction treatment kits must be readied. It was planned to vaccinate 100 persons at each centre.

Awareness programmes were organised by mandal taskforce committees to educate the masses about the vaccination, the Collector said while appealing to the elected members to cooperate for the success of the programme.

The ZP Chairman Kamalraj urged the local elected members to visit the vaccination centres and see that every person registered for Covid-19 immunisation receives the vaccine. He wanted the first phase of vaccination to be conducted successfully.

In Kothagudem, the District Collector MV Reddy held a teleconference with health officials, elected members, district and mandal taskforce committee members. He said in the first phase around 8,907 frontline warriors would get the vaccine in the district.

He expressed pleasure at the rollout of the vaccine and said the Covid-19 immunisation would formally be launched at Kothagudem, Old Kothagudem, Yellandu and Bhadrachalam government hospitals, on January 16.

