Cow disfigured after biting illegal blasting material in Kalwakurthy

Nagarkurnool: In a gut-wrenching incident, a cow got part of its blown off, after it chewed a bomb meant to hunt wild boars in Marchala village of Kalwakurthy mandal on Friday.

The cow survived the blast.

The cow owner Tirupathaiah, took it to fields for grazing, but he failed to notice the crude bombs left in fields by unscrupulous hunters in the hope of killing wild boars.

The wild boar meat is a delicacy, for which hunters leave crude bombs in fields.

The grazing cow, apparently, chewed the bomb and it exploded in the it’s mouth.

According to veterinary experts, the cow may be lucky to live for just 2 days, as the ingestion source itself got destroyed. Unless veterinary officials immediately respond and the concerned farmer doesn’t try to give-up, the cow could be saved, feel experts on veterinary science.

