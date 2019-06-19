Cow rescued from septic tank by DRF staff in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: After accidentally falling into a septic tank at Alwal Colony near Chandnagar, a cow spent almost 10 days before a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) team came to its rescue.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the civic body which received an alert from residents of Chandanagar rushed a team which spent long hours and with meticulous planning helped the cow out of the tank, here on Wendesday morning.

According to the officials, the cow slipped and fell into the tank which has no barricade or cover, about 10 days ago. It went unnoticed with none coming near the tank since then and languished till the DRF personnel threw ropes in, tied and pulled it out. “It languished there without any one realising its travails,” said an official.

However, on Wednesday morning, some locals noticed the cow and informed about it to the DRF. On the information, the team arrived at the spot and rescued the cow safely with the help of ropes and other material.

The cow which had become weak given lack of food and water for the last 10 days has been cleaned and provided grass and later sent to veterinary hospital for the necessary treatment.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC’s Vigilance and Enforcement Director, Kampati Vishwaji appreciated the efforts of DRF team in rescuing the cow from septic tank.

