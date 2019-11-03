CP Anjani Kumar assures security for RTC employees joining duties

By | Published: 1:47 pm 2:05 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Sunday assured that the safety and security of RTC employees who were willing to join back duties, would be taken care.

In a statement, the Commissioner said that all the depots were provided with sufficient protection under the leadership of inspectors and anyone trying to take law into hand would be dealt with firmly .

Those attempting to damage property or forcibly prevent the workers willing to join duties would be arrested, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .