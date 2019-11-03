CP Anjani Kumar assures security for RTC employees joining duties

In a statement, the Commissioner said that all the depots were provided with sufficient protection under the leadership of inspectors and anyone trying to take law into hand would be dealt with firmly .

By Author  |  Published: 3rd Nov 2019  1:47 pmUpdated: 3rd Nov 2019  2:05 pm
RTC
File Photo. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Sunday assured that the safety and security of RTC employees who were willing to join back duties, would be taken care.

Those attempting to damage property or forcibly prevent the workers willing to join duties would be arrested, he said.

