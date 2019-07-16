CP Anjani Kumar makes surprise visits to Begumpet PS

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday inspected the Begumpet police station and reviewed the performance of the staff.

The Commissioner, since Monday, has been paying surprise visits to police stations in the city and is meeting Station House Officers, Sub Inspectors and constabulary who are assigned various tasks.

During his visit to the Begumpet police station, he interacted with the reception staff about petition management and enquired with the Sub Inspectors about history sheeters and property offenders. He also inspected a few records in the police station.

On Monday, Anjani Kumar, along with Joint Commissioner (Special Branch) Tarun Joshi, had made a surprise visit to the Dabeerpura police station and met officials there. Last week, he visited the Asifnagar police station and interacted with police personnel there.

