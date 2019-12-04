CP directs petrol bunk operators not to sell loose fuel in Karimnagar

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy instructed petrol bunk operators not to sell loose petrol and diesel to customers. In the wake of recent attacks on women, the police took the decision to ensure safety of the people.

The CP conducted meeting with petro bunk operators at Commissionerate office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that huge vehicles being used in agriculture sector were exempted with some conditions. If vehicles were stalled on the roads due to lack of fuel, bunk operators could sale loose fuel by collecting the details of vehicle owners.

In each bunk, at least, six closed circuit cameras should be installed covering the entry and exit points, cash counter, and the road located in front of the bunk.

Besides IP based quality, cameras should have a capacity to capture images from a range of 50 meter distance. Setting up of cameras should be completed within one week, he instructed.

There were incidents of thieves stealing money from petrol bunks by threatening staff with knives. CC cameras would help to prevent such kind of incidents in future, he opined and instructed fuel station owners not to allow vehicles to park at petrol bunks during the night time.

Asking the bunk operators not to fill fuel, if raiders are not wearing helmet, CP warned to take serious action if any bunk operator sale loose petrol and diesel.

