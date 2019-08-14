CP Sajjanar hands over reward to RGIA police

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police in solving the kidnap case of Kumar, the one-and-a-half -year-old infant, reported last week. The police had solved the case within 48 hours.

He handed over cash rewards to Inspector Ramakrishna and Police Constable Anjaneyulu.

The Commissioner also expressed his happiness over the way the team used more of scientific approach to crack the case.

It was on August 6, Kumar who was sleeping beside his mother Venkatamma on the pavement went missing. The police who swung into action immediately traced the kidnappers and handed over the infant to the mother.

