CP VB Kamalasan Reddy wants an end to open drinking in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy instructed police officers to take measures to put an end to open drinking in the Commissionerate limits and register e-petty cases against persons found drinking liquor in public places.

The Police Commissioner, speaking at a crime review meeting here on Saturday, directed the officers to solve serious cases in two months and non-serious offences within one month period.

Emphasizing the need to install closed circuit cameras in all villages, he asked police to involve all sections of the people in setting up of cameras in villages. Educate the people about the benefits of cameras by conducting meeting in villages.

Kamalasan Reddy directed the officers to implement 50 percent non-bailable warrants existed before 2012. Cops of all cadres in a police station must wear uniform, and patrolling must be carried out in sensitive area from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm every day as part of visible policing.

CP wanted the cops to ensure no procession or bursting fire crackers after 10 pm. Asking the motorists to cooperate with traffic cops by wearing helmets and seat belts, he instructed police to impose e-challans those who violate traffic norms.

He also instructed officers to prepare 60 days plan and implement it from December 15 to February 15.

