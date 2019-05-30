CPGET to be held from July 8 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be tentatively held from July 8 to 22. The Osmania University (OU), which conducts the entrance test has re-scheduled the dates as final year semester exams of BA, BSc, B Com, etc. courses of all the participating universities were scheduled up to the first week of July.

The OU in a press release on Thursday said the exact entrance tests time table, including day and subject wise will be notified on its website in the last week of June.

Meanwhile, the OU has extended last date to apply online for entrance test without late fee till June 12. Candidates can also submit application with late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.2,000 till June 20 and 29 respectively.

For the first time, the common entrance test is being conducted for admissions into various PG courses offered by universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and Satavahana.