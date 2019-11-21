CPI activists protest at depot in Khammam

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Khammam: CPI activists staged a protest at a TSRTC bus depot in Khammam on Thursday in support of the RTC JAC demand to take back the striking employees unconditionally.

Workers, led by the party leader Mohammed Moulana, arrived at the bus depot in a rally. While staging dharna, some CPI workers tried to barge into the depot, but the police stopped them, leading to a scuffle and mild tension.

Speaking to the media, the party leaders complained about alleged high-handedness by the police during the protest. Moulana demanded that the State government create a conducive atmosphere for the RTC workers to rejoin their duties.

“The strike has public support; hence, the government has to change its attitude towards the workers,” he said, adding that immediate steps to end the 48-day RTC strike must be taken. The CPI district secretary B Hemantha Rao, leaders P Prasad and others were present.

