CPI cadre urged to strengthen party in Khammam

Khammam: Senior CPI leader Potu Prasad who was appointed as the party district secretary has taken charge in Khammam on Wednesday. The incumbent district secretary B Hemantha Rao handed over the charge to Prasad at the party district headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the CPI was aiming to take up mass movements against anti-people policies of the governments in the State and at the Centre. He called upon the party workers to make committed efforts for the success of CPI’s State Conference to be held at Mancherial from Feb 22 to 24. He also sought the party cadres support to strengthen CPI in Khammam district.

Prasad giving the details of resolutions passed at recent district committee meeting stated that a resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA, NPR and NRC was passed besides seeking speedy completion of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, old age pension to 57-years-old persons.

Setting up fast track courts to hear cases related to atrocities on women, setting up Bayyaram Steel Factory, Tribal University, Fertiliser Factory in Khammam were among the resolutions passed. A special plan of action would be chalked out to realise the resolutions, he said. The party leaders Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Sk Janimiya, Jithender Reddy and others were present.

