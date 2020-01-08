CPI, CPM will jointly fight municipal polls: CPI leader K Narayana

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: The CPI is planning to contest the ensuing municipal elections in alliance with Congress, CPM and other Opposition parties excluding BJP. CPI national secretary K Narayana said there were no differences between the two Left parties – CPI and CPM – as they were both fighting for people in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at Makhdoom Bhavan on Tuesday, Narayana said consultations were already held with Congress and efforts are on to make a breakthrough with CPM for a pre-poll alliance. “Our aim is to defeat both TRS and BJP in municipal elections. We will discuss within the party as well as hold talks with other like-minded political parties before making an announcement in this regard,” he said, adding that a decision will be taken after considering local conditions.

Further, the CPI national secretary admitted that the Left parties became politically weak but were gearing themselves up to join forces and launch a fight against the “anti-people’s policies in the State as well as the nation.” “Regional parties have damaged our prospects in some States. But power is not permanent and the Left parties will decide the future of politics in the State. We will continue to fight for people,” he declared.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and other senior leaders were also present.

