CPI (M) demands extensive Covid tests in Telangana

Hyderabad: CPI (M) Politburo member B V Raghavulu on Saturday demanded Telangana government to undertake extensive corona tests in the State to control the spread of the pandemic.

He urged the State government to include Corona in Arogya Sri and increase the number of hospitals to treat the increasing number of corona positive patients.

Addressing media here, Raghavulu said that Telangana, considered as one of the richest States in the country has failed to achieve the results Kerala government had attained in controlling the pandemic. “With all the resources that Telangana has it should take more tests so that further spread can be controlled,” he said.

Raghavulu suggested that the government can provide employment to the daily wage earners by providing them work in the repairs and construction of government offices and offering them cleaning works of medical centres and hospitals and providing them employment through employment guarantee scheme.

He wanted the government to initiate stern action against private schools and education institutions charging hefty fees from parents. “Already several people have lost their employment or have been paid part salaries. The managements are demanding fee in the name of online education. On the other hand children enrolled in government schooling are going to lose an academic year due to prolonged lockdown ,” he said.

He also wanted the TRS party to spell out its stand on the BJP led central government before venturing on forming a third front with likeminded parties.

