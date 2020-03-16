CPI (M) urges TS govt not to appoint govt officials for NPR survey

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Nalgonda: CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Monday urged the State government not to depute government employees for the survey of National Population Register (NPR) that is expected to start from April.

Speaking at a media conference held in Doddi Komaraiah Bhavan at Nalgonda, Veerabhadram reminded that the State government has adopted a resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and also decided to oppose NPR.

In addition to passing resolution by their Legislative Assemblies, the governments of Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal have decided not to allow their employees for the survey of NPR. Our State government should also do the same, if it was really opposing NPR.

Reminding that the State government has brought a Government Order (GO) cancelling Abhaya Hastham scheme, he made it clear that CPI (M) was strongly condemning the act of the State government.

There were deposits of Rs 1, 800 crores, which was contributed by women of Self Help Groups (SHG) and 1.8 lakh members of the scheme needs to be extended pension of Rs 2,000 per month. While cancelling the scheme, the State government has come forward to extend monthly pension to them, but kept quiet on the other benefits including financial assistance to their families in case of their deaths.

Reminding that crude oil prices fell drastically in the international market, he said that the prices of petrol and diesel should be reduced in the country in proportion to it. But, it was not taken place due to tax intentionally increased by the Centre.

With this, the Centre would get Rs 39,000 crore additional revenue, he maintained. He wanted the Centre to withdraw the increased in taxes on the fuels that would bring down the prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

The party State secretariat committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy alleged that the State government failed to ensure Minimum Support Prices (MSP) to red gram and cotton produced by the farmers. Door to door campaign, which was launched by the party on CAA and NPR would continue until March 23, he added.

The party district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy and others were also present.

