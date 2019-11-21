CPI (ML)-ND courier arrested in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Kothagudem: A Chhattisgarh native working as a courier for CPI (ML)-New Democracy underground faction was arrested by police in Kothagudem on Thursday.

The naxal, identified as Sodi Gangaiah of Komatipalli of Usoor in Chhattisgarh, migrated to Laxmidevipalli in Kothagudem district 15 years back and was engaged in agriculture. Ramanna dalam of New Democracy contacted him in 2012 seeking to supply essential commodities, medicines and other material.

One year back, the members of Ramanna dalam handed over a firearm to him and asked him to hide it and that they would take it back when required. He hid the firearm in his house. He was taken into custody when he was moving around suspiciously in Gattumalla forests, carrying a bag.

During interrogation, he told the police that he had a firearm in the bag and was going to nearby forest to bury it there, Laxmidevipalli CI Ashok told the media here. Gangaiah was booked under relevant sections and was remanded to judicial custody.

Maoist banner found on TS-CG borders

A Maoist banner has appeared on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders on Thursday accusing the police of threatening traders attending weekly markets in Pamed and surrounding areas in Chhattisgarh state.

The banner was found on a road connecting Pamed and Tippapuram of Cherla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The banner bearing the name of Pamed Krantikari Janatana Sarkar of CPI (Maoist) party alleged that Pamed police have been preventing locals from doing business in the markets.

It was said in the banner that those attending the markets were being locked up in police stations accusing them of supporting Maoists while stating that the locals do not want pro-corporate development but need right on forests, water and land.

