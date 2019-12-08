CPI National Executive concludes in Hyderabad, to oppose NRC and CAB

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: The two-day executive meeting of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which concluded here on Sunday, expressed its deep concern over the NDA government’s attempt to push the Citizen (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the current session of Parliament.

The party also reiterated its stand against the NRC nationwide, saying that it would create hatred among different sections of society. The CPI will also work in tandem with other Left parties on these twin issues.

Addressing the media, party general secretary D Raja said the executive discussed issues pertaining to the present political and economic conditions prevailing in the country. He said that the executive expressed grave concern over the deteriorating economic situation and the troubles faced by the common man due to spiralling prices.

“The Modi government assured 2 crore jobs every year, but failed to create employment. The prices of essential commodities like onion have sky-rocketed, farmers are not getting commensurate prices for their produce, vital sectors like agriculture and industries are in crisis,” he pointed out. Raja further said that the Modi government was trying to privatize Railways and BSNL only to benefit certain private industrialists.

Reiterating the party stand on the NRC, he said the Modi government was raking up issues to divert the attention of the common man from the real problems plaguing the country such as unemployment and prices.

“The abrogation of Article 370 is an example, which is undemocratic and against the people of the State. It is unfortunate that Modi and Amit Shah have misread the real ground situation in that border State,” Raja pointed out.

Expressing concern over the spurt in attacks on women in the country, Raja said the party will organise Womens’ Security Day on January 3 as part of a week-long protest programme from January 1 to January 7, opposing the economic policies of the Union government.

CPI leader Narayana apologizes party for supporting encounter

Hyderabad: Two days after hailing the encounter of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary P Narayana apologised for taking such a stand. It is said that the party National Executive took objection to his support to the police encounter.

In a video statement released here on Sunday, the CPI leader said he welcomed the encounter but it was against the party policies and resolutions on this subject. “Whatever may be the circumstances, we are not supposed to support bogus police encounters. I apologised to the CPI National Executive as well to all the democratic forces inside and outside the party that opposed my comments,” he said.

“I apologise to them and I will be careful here afterwards not to repeat such comments,” he added.

Earlier on Friday when media met him for his comments on the encounter, Narayana reacted saying that it was a good turn of events. “Subham, Santhosham,” he said.

He then said that even though encounter might be considered as a police excess, in special cases such as Disha’s murder case, it was a welcome move. “If we have to stop crimes like this, encounter is the only way. We fully support the police action,” Narayana had said then.

