CPI stages dharna seeking implementation of TRS promises in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: As part of its State-wide protest, Communist Party of India (CPI) activists staged a dharna at the District Collectorate here on Monday demanding that the State Government implement poll promises.

Speaking at the protest, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy called upon people to be ready to “wage a war against the TRS government if the latter fails to implement poll promises.”

He alleged that the State government was snubbing democratic rights of the people by deliberately ignoring promises made during the Assembly elections and was extending support to big investors encouraging corruption and illegal activities in the State.

Stating that Revenue system in the State was completely destroyed, he said the Government unleashed land troubles in rural areas by giving land to landlords and investors in the guise of purification of land records. He emphasized the need to bring the reforms in Revenue Department and punish the corrupt officials. The State government should provide double bedroom houses to all the eligible poor people, he demanded.