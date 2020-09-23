CPI to lay seige to NH No. 65 protesting Centre’s farm bill

Revealing this to the media here on Wednesday, CPI town secretary Dorapalli Shanker said the agricultural policies and agriculture budget presented by the Narendra Modi government in Parliament were only meant to benefit the corporate sector at the cost of farmers

Suryapet: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has decided to lay seige to National Highway 65 at Kodad in the district on September 25 in protest against the anti-labour and anti-farmers policies being pursued by the Centre.

Revealing this to the media here on Wednesday, CPI town secretary Dorapalli Shanker said the agricultural policies and agriculture budget presented by the Narendra Modi government in Parliament were only meant to benefit the corporate sector at the cost of farmers. “It is unacceptable and undemocratic,” he said.

Shanker said the Centre, which has adopted privatisation policy, was also trying to implement the same in the agriculture sector to benefit corporate houses. He pointed out that the Centre got the farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha in an undemocratic manner even though it doesn’t enjoy the required strength in the Upper House. “The Centre should withdraw the bill and tender an apology for the farmers of the country,” he said.

The CPI and its affiliated farmers and agriculture labour unions, he said, would lay seige to NH No, 65 at Kodad demanding the Centre to withdraw the farm bills. A large number of farmers and agricultural labourers would be mobilized by the party from all mandals in the district to make the protest a success, he added.

