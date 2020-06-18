CPI to protest hike in fuel prices

By | Published: 12:11 am

Karimnagar: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said on Thursday that the party would stage protest demonstrations at State and Central government offices across the State in protest against the hike in prices of petrol and diesel on June 20.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said as part of nation-wide agitation, protest demonstrations would also be organised in the State. Though the price of crude oil in the international market has declined, Union government has raised the prices of petrol and diesel every day during the last ten days.

Talking about Covid-19, he said though the virus has rapidly been spread, both State and Central governments have escaped from their responsibilities.

State government was unable to provide even PPE kits to doctors and hospital staff, who were engaged in the treatment of corona patients. Government has wasted public money by arranging 1,500 beds in Gachibowli stadium for Covid patients.

Why the patients have not been shifted to Gachibowli stadium thought there was shortfall of staff and facilities in Gandhi hospital. Why the government was not taking steps to overcome the problem, he questioned.

Chief Minister K Chandrshekhar Rao was trying to dictate terms to farmers by instructing them to sow crops prescribed him under regulated farming system. Farming community was in dilemma over getting of Rythu Bandhu.

Chief Minister has done injustice to employees and pensioners by bring ordinance enabling the state to cut in salaries of employees as well as pension amount of retired employees, he observed and demanded the government to withdraw ordinance immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .