CPI withdraws support to TRS in Huzurnagar

Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India on Monday said it was rescinding its support to TRS for the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency by-election. The party leaders, who met here to discuss the developments in the State following the RTC strike, decided that withdrawing support to TRS was the right move in the wake of the ‘anti-worker’ stand adopted by the State government.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the party was dedicated to the cause and welfare of workers and the current circumstances were against the spirit for which his party stands for. CPI, which is believed to have some strength in the form of dedicated cadre in erstwhile Nalgonda district, earlier said it would support TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy in the bypoll.

On Monday, Venkat Reddy said the government’s attitude towards the striking RTC workers was unjust and provocative. The announcement for recruiting new staff for the RTC was also not acceptable to CPI as 48,000 existing staff faced dismissal from their jobs. He said despite the party asking the government not to be adamant, its pleas fell on deaf ears.

