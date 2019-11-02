CPI workers stage dharna in Khammam  

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Khammam: Activists of CPI staged a dharna in front of TSRTC bus stand here on Saturday, demanding a solution to the ongoing indefinite strike by employees and workers of TSRTC. Party senior leader and former MLA K Sambasiva Rao, leaders from the CPI, CPM, Congress, TDP and RTC JAC took part in the agitation. Speaking on the occasion, the left leaders demanded that the State government immediately resolve the RTC strike.

Sambasiva Rao appealed to the Left and other political parties and people’s organisations to stand by the striking workers until their demands were fulfilled. He noted that the RTC had become financially weak following bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and felt that dividing TSRTC into three corporations would cause further damage in terms of economic viability.

