CPI (M) activists stage dharna at SLBC tunnel

By | Published: 7:11 pm 7:31 pm

Nalgonda: Activists of CPI (M) on Wednesday staged dharna at SLBC tunnel-1 outlet near Chandampet in the district demanding that the State government resume works on the tunnel immediately.

The CPI (M) members held placards highlighting their demand for completion of SLBC tunnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the party state secretariat committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranaga Reddy alleged that the State government was showing discrimination against SLBC tunnel work at the cost of farmers of the district.

As against Rs 3,000 crores required for completion of tunnel works, the State government released just Rs 3 crores, he deplored. An additional 3.7 lakh acres of ayacut would be created in the district if SLBC tunnel works are completed, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .