CPI(M) demands probe into EJHS scam

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Central City Committee Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday requested the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director-General J Purnachandra Rao to conduct a comprehensive probe into the Employees and Journalists Health Scheme (EJHS) scam.

In a memorandum, Committee secretary M Srinivas said norms were not followed in purchasing medicines for wellness centres. He demanded that disciplinary action be taken against the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Joint Director K Padma, holding her responsible for the financial irregularities in EJHS. The scam took place when Padma was Arogyasri Trust Chief Executive Officer from December 2016 to 2018. In spite of recommending necessary action against Padma 20 months ago, nothing concrete has been done till date.

Medicines were purchased from the non-rate contract pharma companies instead of rate contract in violation of norms, Srinivas alleged adding that the tender system was also not followed while buying the medicines.

