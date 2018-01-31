CPI(M) State-level meet from Feb 4

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Nalgonda: The State-level conference of CPI(M) will be held from February 4 to 7 in Nalgonda town. Disclosing the details, CPI (M) State committee member Julakanti Ranga Reddy said the conference would begin on February 4 with a public meeting in Nalgonda for which the party’s national leaders Sitaram Yechuri, Prakash Karat and BV Raghavulu would attend.

The three-day conference would discuss and adopt several resolutions on various issues of the public.

Stating that Nalgonda had hosted CPI(M) State-level meetings 22 years ago in united Andhra Pradesh, he expressed happiness for selecting Nalgonda, which was mainland of various communist movements, for the holding the meet.

He reminded that the conference was going to be conducted at a time changes were taking place in the State’s politics. He exuded confidence that the meeting would play its role in bringing new political changes, which would benefit the common people.

He said 4,000 to 5,000 delegates from across the State would attend the meeting. CPI(M) district secretary Mudhireddy Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.