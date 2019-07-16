CPM can checkmate BJP in next polls: Veerabhadram

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Karimnagar: CPI(M) State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram on Tuesday said CPM was the only party which can prevent the “Hindu fundamentalist” BJP from coming to power in the State.

Speaking at a meeting of party’s youth wing of north Telangana held here to educate the youth about anti-dalits, minorities agenda of the BJP, Veerabhadram said, “BJP is trying to capture power in Telangana State by flaring up communal tensions. At the same time, Congress lacks the fundamental ideology to face the BJP since the former is also trying to hitch on to Hindutva. So, except CPM, no other party in the State has the fundamental ideology to checkmate the saffron party.”

Alleging that there were number of inequalities prevailing in the State, he said, instead of talking about these inequalities, the BJP was trying to gain power here by implementing ‘Manu Dharma Sastra’ which is responsible for the caste discrimination and other social evils in the society. “CPM will burn Manu Dharma Sastra. Let the BJP leaders also do the same,” he dared, adding that CPM had waged a number of agitations against the casteism and other issues in the country.

Talking about BJP winning three MP seats including Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad in north Telangana, the CPM State secretray said the saffron party has not won the seats because of its strength but these seats were sharing boarder with Karnataka and Maharastra where BJP was strong. Talking about the recent elections, he said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were re-elected though they failed to implement their promises made during last elections.

He said the involvment of corporate companies in the elections was enhanced. The BJP receiving 95 percent electoral bonds reflected that a majority of the corporate companies have supported saffron party which spent Rs 27,000 crore in recent polls, he added. In a gesture of gratitude, Union government made a number of favours in the budget to help those ‘funding’ corporate companies. Talking about new NIA Act, he opined that the Act enacts the police to arrest anybody.

