CPM demands Amaravati scam culprits be booked

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has welcomed the registration of case by Anti-Corruption Bureau against the Amaravati capital land scam and demanded that the culprits be brought to book.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, CPM state general secretary Madhu noted that insider trading went on in the proposed capital region for quite some time.

“Some indulged in corruption. People demanded action against those in power who had benefited by insider trading and even filed a case in the high court . After the high court granted a stay, now the Supreme Court has ruled against it. We welcome this development as well as the filing of case by the ACB in the issue which should expose the culprits,” he stated.

He also alleged that the farmers were coerced into parting with their lands by the culprits who told them that there was no question of getting a fair price for assigned lands. He demanded stern action against the landgrabbers.

At Tadepalli, YSR Congress Party official spokesman Ambati Rambabu described Amaravati land scam as the biggest in the country.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, he said 4,069 acres were purchased under benami transactions. “The ACB has registered a case and is investigating.

Several shocking aspects of this huge scam will come out shortly. They have bent laws and changed the boundaries to indulge in irregularities,” he said.

He also recalled that the state government had sought a CBI inquiry into the scam and felt the Telugu Desam Party should also call for a CBI probe if it was not at fault. “Chandrababu has not sought CBI investigation as he has erred. His son Lokesh is also involved in a Rs.2,000 crore scam by favouring his men in the name of fiber grid,” he alleged.

