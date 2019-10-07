CPM suspends its nominee in Huzurnagar bypolls

By | Published: 2:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has suspended its nominee Parepally Sekhar Rao, whose nomination in the Huzurnagar bypolls was rejected on technical grounds holding him responsible for loss of face for the party.The Suryapet party district secretary Mulkalapalli Ramulu was also divested of his responsibilities as the district secretary and state body member, according to a party press release here on Monday. The nomination of Sekhar Rao was rejected on technical grounds as he could not submit relevant documents within stipulated time despite a notice given by the returning officer.

The party state unit president T Veerabhadram and central committee members G Nagaiah, state executive committee members D Venkat and DG Narasimha Rao told newsmen that the party has now decided to support Telangana Praja Party candidate Sambasiva Goud after the party nominee candidature was rejected in Huzurnagar bypolls.

The CPI (M) state unit has urged the Communist Party of India (CPI) to have a rethink on its decision to support the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate in the Huzurbanagar bypoll in view of the hard stand taken by the TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on on the ongoing RTC strike.

Veerabhadram accused the Chief Minister of what he termed as ‘feudal mentality’ and said the CPI (M)( would not tolerate the Government move to sack 48,000 RTC employees. He said it was an undemocratic action and said that the workers had a right to strike. He demanded that the government absorb all the RTC employees as the agitators were demanding.

