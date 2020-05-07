CPM urges Centre to extend financial package for Telangana

By | Published: 6:34 pm 6:35 pm

Nalgonda: CPI(M) district secretary Mudireddi Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday urged the Centre to extend special financial package to Telangana State to ease the situation created by the corona pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

As part of the call given by the party, members of CPI (M) staged a sit-in protest at the party office ‘Doddi Komuraiah Bhavan’ near bus stand in Nalgonda, maintaining physical distancing to highlight the problems being faced by the poor people during the lockdown.

Sudhakar Reddy said State governments were having a tough time generating revenue due to restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown. The Centre has also ignored the requests of Telangana government for financial assistance. “The Centre should shoulder the responsibility of helping the State during such pandemic times,” he said, adding that the poor were facing problems during lockdown. He said that both the Centre and State governments should take measures to remove hardship faced by the poor during the lockdown period. He urged the government to extend Rs 10,000 assistance per month to each poor family for three months.

