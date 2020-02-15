Suryapet: CPM urges Centre to roll back LPG price hike

By | Published: 2:49 pm

Suryapet: The members of CPI (M) on Saturday staged a demonstration and burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nallala Bavi centre in Suryapet protesting against hike in the LPG prices. They participated in the protest demonstration and raised slogans demanding roll back of hike in the refilling charges of LPG cylinders.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI (M) district secretary Mallu Nagarjuna Reddy reminded that the Centre has hiked the refilling charges of LPG cylinder by Rs 145, which was caused financial burden on poor and middle class families also. With this, the refilling charge of LPG cylinder has touched Rs 917.50. The poor and middle class families were already struggling with the sky rocketing prices of essential commodities. The decision of the Centre to increase LPG cylinder refilling chare would cause additional financial burden on them. The governments, which were encouraging the poor people to switch over to LPG gas cylinder for cooking, should also keep the filling charges affordable to them, he added.

Stating that the Centre was cutting down the subsidies to the poor people and increasing incentives to the corporate sectors, he pointed out that Narendra Modi government has resorted to increase LPG cylinders refill charges immediately after elections to Legislative Assembly of Delhi. The people of the country would soon teach a lesson to BJP government, which has been pursuing anti-people policies. The party leaders Mattipalli Saidulu, Kota Gopi, Velpula Venkanna, Mekaboina Sridhar and Vallapudasu sai Kumar were also present.

