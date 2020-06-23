CPM urges PM to reveal facts on India-China Galwan face off

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Nalgonda: CPI(M) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram on Tuesday urged the Prime Minister Narendre Modi to reveal the facts about the India-China Galwan face off.

Speaking at a media conference here on Tuesday, Veerabhadram said that the versions of Prime Minister of India, Defense Minister and government of China were contradictory to each other. At this juncture, the Centre should place the facts on the incident before the people of the country, he added.

Referring to the situation due to the pandemic, he urged the state government to fill up 7,500 posts in medical and health department immediately. The Spain government had nationalized all private hospitals to extend better health services to the corona patients. In India, the government should take the private hospitals into its control until end of the pandemic. He reminded that corporate hospitals have better medical equipment and expert doctors.

He alleged that the Centre and state governments have increased the taxes when people were facing a financial crisis due to lockdown. Prices of the petrol and diesel should have been reduced in proportion to the prices of crude oil in international market. But, the Centre imposed a tax of Rs 50 per liter of petrol when the fuel price was international price was drastically falling. With this, the prices of fuels increased causing financial burden on common people. In the last 16 days, the price of petrol was increased by Rs 10 per litre. He questioned as to why the Centre was bringing petrol and diesel under Goods and Services Tax (GST). The left parties would jointly hold protest demonstrations at 11 am on June 25 across the state on these issues.

The party state secretariat committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy said that the state government should waive the electricity bills related to the months of lockdown period. He has also strongly criticized the state government for imposing cuts on salaries of the government employees and pensions of the retired employees by promulgating an Ordinance.

