CPRF jawan shoots self in Dantewada

By | Published: 12:58 am

Kothagudem: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service weapon in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Vineet Narwal (22) was attached with the CRPF 170 Battalion. Narwal was travelling in a bus along with his colleagues from Jagadalpur to Bijapur. The jawan shot himself when the bus stopped at Geedam in Dantewada for a break. The bullet passed through his chest hitting the bus roof.

He was rushed to government hospital where he was declared brought dead, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava said. Narwal had gone home recently on a 15-day leave.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .