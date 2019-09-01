Crack CAT within a short time

By | Published: 12:55 am 5:23 pm

Hyderabad: Are you among those several aspirants wondering how to crack the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 within a short time? Well, the answer is quite straight and simple. You need to have a focused and measured plan for the next two to three months.

One mistake that aspirants tend to make is narrowing down the syllabus and preparing for select topics based on what was asked in the past. This, according to coaching experts, might prove detrimental on the day of the test. They say CAT and other entrance tests conducted for admissions to B-Schools have the reputation of being unpredictable and are known to spring surprises.

“There is a good probability that topics or areas that have not had much of a weightage in recent years might make a comeback and catch the unprepared ones by surprise. Therefore, it is in the best interest of students to prepare for all topics,” says Ramnath Kanakadandi, national CAT course director, TIME.

The CAT-2019 is scheduled to be held in test centres spread across 156 cities on November 24.

Most students take the way of mock tests for preparing the CAT. This will not serve the purpose if students do not analyze their mistakes and rectify the same as repeated mock tests highlight the same weaknesses in them.

In order to make the cut, experts suggest that aspirants stay away from speculating on questions as the CAT is known to ask questions from a wide assortment of test areas. They also suggested students to maximize their scoring option instead of targeting a specific number of questions which could be risky.

“Targeting a pre-set of questions to clear the cut-offs is not a great strategy as the cut-offs are a function of the difficulty level of the section and the paper. Hence one should always be on the look-out to maximise score in the given conditions,” Ramanth explains.

They also ask aspirants to be extra cautious while attempting the questions as there would be negative marking for wrong answers.

The online registrations for the entrance test are underway and the last date to apply is September 18. After submission of the applications, candidates will be allowed to download their examination admit card from October 23 till the date of the test.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .