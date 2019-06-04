Crack that job interview with ease

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Placement time can be hectic and stressful for students. Most might be confused as to how they can improve the skills they are lacking. But, worry not, these apps focus on helping you polish your skills and help you crack that interview and will prove useful throughout your career.

Enguru

The most sought-after skills by employers that will never be outdated are communication and presentation skills. Surprisingly, most candidates do not possess these skills to match employer expectations. Enguru, founded by Arshan Vakil, helps users improve their communication skills by offering interactive sessions and training in over 28 languages.

Daily Hunt

Being merely technically skilled is not sufficient. Being aware of current affairs and possessing general knowledge is a valuable addition to your skillset. Daily hunt offers personalised and curated content across various topics including sports, politics, health, lifestyle and technology. The app makes it easier for users by offering the content in 14 languages.

Skillsoft

Personal development is as crucial to your career as business development. Skillsoft offers both managerial skills and personal development skills in the form of video and audio books authored by experts in the field.

Trunk Club

One of the most important, overlooked by candidates, but noted by recruiters is grooming and dressing sense. Trunk club helps you dress according to the occasion, and find a suitable look especially if you are not too much into fashion.

Skillshare

Enhancing your technical skills will not only help impress your employer with a stand out resume, but also prove useful for you on the job. Skillshare is a platform which offers variety of skills including technological, design, and entrepreneurial skills.rack that job interview with ease