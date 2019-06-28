Crack the deal under 1000

By | Published: 8:41 pm

No matter the age or interests, everyone loves a new gadget. And, why not? They are often the most exciting objects to shop for. Also, what can be cooler than to get it for a thousand bucks?

Pop socket

Pop, tilt, wrap, prop, grip, repeat. These pop sockets from Chumbak are great for enhancing the grip and capabilities of your phone. You can get them in various colours and designs and the pop clip can even be purchased separately if required.

Price: Rs 745

Multi-port USB charger

UFO Home Charger by Portronics, available at Amazon, has 6 USB ports for simultaneously charging smartphones and tablets. It has built-in smart IC which identify each connected device. It comes with over-voltage protection, over-current protection, and short-circuits protection.

Price: Rs 749

Selfie flash light

This portable light by Photron is useful in many ways and is available under 300 rupees on Amazon. It consists of 16 LED bulbs taking the power from 1 CR2 battery. You can use it as a selfie flash by attaching into 3.5 mm audio jack. Portable in size, one can easily carry into their pocket.

Price: Rs 270

Wired headset

The Realme Buds are a well-designed option at under Rs 500 (Flipkart). While the sound is a bit bass-heavy, the magnetic clamping mechanism, three-button remote and microphone makes it unique.

Price: Rs 499