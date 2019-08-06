Crackdown on cattle transportation in Hyderabad ahead of Bakrid

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: With a week left for Eid ul-Adha, the City Police are taking all steps to ensure peaceful conduct of the festivities. Since Monday, police authorities set up checks across the city to check the entry of cattle illegally into the city. The check-posts will be manned round the clock by a team comprising officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, the local police and GHMC officials.

The teams will check illegal transportation of cattle into the city from neighbouring districts and also the certificates issued by the veterinarians at the cattle markets. Special emphasis has been put on the entry points in to the city. This apart, the police will be escorting the cattle being legally brought into the city to their destination to avoid possible confrontations with any groups in the city.

“Policemen will also be patrolling in localities to prevent any trouble and at the same time to check the sale of cattle illegally in colonies. Stringent action will be initiated against any person found to be transporting or keeping cows. Similarly, animals without any mandatory certificates issued by the departments concerned will be confiscated,” said DCP (South) Amber Kishore Jah.

Last week, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said all arrangements were being made for the peaceful conduct of the festival. The city police have also set up a control room for interdepartmental coordination, even during the night.

He also stated that the city police would take all necessary steps will be taken to ensure strict implementation of the law. Anyone having issues or grievance was asked to inform police for prompt action.

