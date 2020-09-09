Crackdown on errant hostels across Telangana

Inspections blow lid off violations of stipulated norms by several facilities

Hyderabad: The death of a 14-year-old girl, who was raped in an orphanage in Ameenpur, has prompted officials from the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) to crack the whip on private hostels providing accommodation to girls across the State.

The crackdown, which saw inspections on hostels in every district, revealed that several of these hostels were not complying with stipulated norms. The department is now contemplating action on such violators.

After the girl succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Niloufer Hospital on August 12, the WD&CW, apart from constituting a four-member high-powered committed to probe the circumstances that resulted in the girl’s death, had also formed special inspection teams to inspect hostels across the State.

Cubbyhole hostels

The inspection teams have so far carried out searches at 376 hostels in the State. While some managements, admitting their shortcomings, have agreed to close down soon, several others lacked proper amenities and failed to comply with the norms prescribed by the department. There were some hostels that functioned from two-room buildings while many others did not have even basic facilities for the inmates.

“We have decided to issue show-cause notices to the managements asking them to explain the reasons for failing to comply with the norms,” WD&CW Department Commissioner D Divya said.

As a precautionary measure, each team video-graphed the entire search operation in every hostel to use the footage as evidence if the managements raised any objection. Most of the hostels were established in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. When the teams visited the hostels, nearly 75 per cent of the inmates had gone to their native places after the lockdown was imposed in the last week of March.

“The Ameenpur incident has been an eye-opener for us. We are taking various steps to ensure the safety of all the inmates in hostels,” Divya said, adding that 47 inmates of the Ameenpur orphanage were shifted to the Government Home for better care after the rape incident came to light.

Committee to submit on Sept 10

The high-powered committee constituted by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) to probe into the death of rape survivor in Ameenpur orphanage is likely to submit its report on September 10.

The committee, headed by State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member B Aparna, was supposed to submit its report on August 20. Owing to the delay in getting the report from forensic experts, the committee could not submit the report within the stipulated time.

Later, the WDCW Department extended the date to September 10.

