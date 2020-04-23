Cracks in environment mirror

Published: 23rd Apr 2020 12:14 am

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, social media is replete with I-told-you-so recalls on how humans have played selfishly with the environment and wildlife, triggering Mother Nature’s fury. But the story lacks a clear picture of the accused, portraying humans in general as the villain. The reality is that the real culprit, at least in India, are successive governments, which have become slaves to economic prosperity, caring two hoots about our surroundings even while paying lip service to it.

The tragedy is all the more numbing because the dominant Indian society is so deeply interwoven with Nature – rivers, mountains, animals, birds. Some experts even feel that one reason why so many elephants and monkeys survived in the wild when other species disappeared or were becoming extinct was because of their deep connect with Hindu divinity.

Yet, we have reached a stage where, believe it or not, we might end up losing most of our wildlife species by 2050 if the situation does not change. Made in China or whatever, the coronavirus has proved how vulnerable is man, and how his disappearance from the street has made the skies clear, mountains sparkle, rivers more blue, killed pollution and given back to the wild animals space taken away from them.

Colonial Destruction

The British, during their colonial rule, were the biggest enemy of Indian wildlife. A virtual war was declared on predators and reptiles considered poisonous. According to conservationist Prerna Singh Bindra, some 2 lakh wolves and 1.5 lakh leopards were annihilated in just 40 years between 1875 and 1915 (‘The Vanished, India’s Wildlife Crisis’, Penguin/Viking).

The Indian royalty was in the game too. A Maharaja and his two brothers in present day Chhattisgarh shot dead 1,100 tigers among themselves! By 1947, the Asiatic cheetah was extinct. And so was the pink-headed duck. The number of tigers from the turn of the last century to 1969 dipped from 40,000 to 1,800.

Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, can be credited with taking the most sweeping steps to preserve India’s wildlife. Unfortunately, forests continued to be destroyed. Rajiv Gandhi continued his mother’s path but the original enthusiasm was missing. After he was voted out, the Indian Board of Wildlife, an apex advisory body with the Prime Minister in chair, did not meet even once between 1989 and 1997. Environment safeguards painstakingly built over the decades began unfolding. Now forests were up for grabs, and rarely was an industry or project turned down for possible environmental impact. No worthwhile action was taken against major environmental violators.

In Delhi, hundreds of trees planted dozens of years ago were recently mindlessly cut on government orders to make way for high-rise residential apartments – before the courts intervened. Sadly, the environment was not taken seriously – until Covid forced everyone to.

Man-made Conflicts

Reckless development has seriously imperilled India’s wildlife. Man-animal conflicts, she says, are actually man made. Coal mining and expanding highways splintered one of the world’s finest tiger habitats. Ports and tourism played havoc with turtle nesting sites.

Bindra’s cost-analysis is staggering: “Saving the forest is crucial for the economy too – India’s forests serve as a carbon sink tank, neutralising over 11% of India’s total greenhouse gas emissions. If we were to put a monetary value, this ‘ecosystem service’ would amount to Rs 6,00,000 crore. Yet, we continue to clear – at a conservative estimate – no less than 135 hectares of forests a day, diverting it for various projects such as highways, mines and cement factories… The ecological holocaust has engulfed our forests, rivers, deserts, mountains, seas. It threatens to obliterate even the most celebrated of species – the tiger”.

What is striking in Bindra’s research is that the common man is not the enemy of wildlife. While we keep hearing in the media about villagers killing big cats straying into their village, what goes unreported is the peaceful coexistence between the two. The downfall of the Indian environment and wildlife began during the UPA regime soon after Jairam Ramesh was shunted out of the ministry. The degradation has continued since then, well into the current government.

National Interest

In April 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a whopping 80% increase in the Project Tiger budget. “Unfortunately,” says Bindra, “this jump is all smoke and mirrors. The central government simultaneously slashed its contribution to funding tiger reserves to 60% whereas it earlier provided for the entire nonrecurring expenditure…” “More than growth of the economy, it is the health of the natural environment, on which the future of India, and its citizens, rests. Protecting the environment is in our national interest.”

This is not the end of the story, however. The very religion that binds its faithful to rivers, hills, birds and animals has another facet. This is to do with tantric rituals that involve a complex use of animal and bird parts that only lead to their death.

According to LR Chawdhri (‘Practicals of Mantras Tantras’, Sagar Publications), animal and body parts used in these rituals include blood of black cat and rabbit, left eye of deer, lizard tail, tongue of black crow, horn of a bull with yellow horns, owl meat, eye of cheel bird, hairs and teeth cat nails, wings of crows and owls, teeth of mongoose, snake, cock, rabbit and swine, skin of black cobra, hairs of mongoose, blood of parrot, of lion and elephant… Do you expect the animal or bird to survive after its teeth, tongue, eye and wings have been taken away? Indeed, with such bizarre practices still in vogue, is it surprising that the population of birds like owls is falling? When will man learn to respect Nature and live with it in harmony?

