Cradle of cultures

Hyderabad has been the confluence of the Hindu and Muslim cultures and traditions, and to its own typical way of life. It is also the meeting place of the eastern and western civilisation.

It is here that one finds modernity standing hand in hand with antiquity. Almost all the names of localities, lanes and by-lanes in the twin cities, especially in Hyderabad, have been greatly influenced by social, cultural, political, historical, architectural, geographical, religious and faith factors, and have their roots and meanings in the glorious past. There is meaningful significance attached to each of them.

Although Hyderabad is not among the oldest cities of India, like Varanasi, Patna and Delhi, it has completed 425 years of its existence. It has always been a cradle of many cultures, races, beliefs, literary pursuits and traditions.