Crafter of love and good wishes

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Remember the time before internet, when special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries warranted a visit to the evergreen Archies store for card shopping? For many boomers and Gen Y people, such visits became fond memories when greeting cards were cherished items, stored carefully in cardboard boxes to be taken out when struck with nostalgia.

The warmth experienced when one received such a card was incomparable, but all those feelings were pushed over by e-cards, text messages, and GIFS. Former corporate employee Swati Gupta knew all this as she herself grew up buying cards for her friends and family.

Becoming a professional card maker wasn’t something she set out to do, it was ‘something which happened organically’. “An accident left me on bed rest for nine months; emotionally and physically it was a very trying time for me. Unable to do anything much, art became a therapeutic activity for me.

I ordered art supplies online and would make cards for my friends and family,” explains Swati Gupta. After her recovery, she and her boyfriend got hitched and worked in Delhi for a bit. Going full-time into card making happened when the couple moved to Hyderabad. “I already had a clientele who talked about me with their friends.

I went into the field with my eyes wide open, knowing it’s the right decision and it was,” recalls Swati. Her greeting cards are not your cookie-cutter cards, they pop, sparkle, churn out music, light up and capture love stories, warm feelings on the arrival of a newborn and the togetherness from years of living as one.

“A card I made was for a 10-year anniversary where the lady wanted to show her appreciation for her husband who had given her many opportunities to grow in life. The card I made held many doors with a message behind each one. For a newborn in England, the card had raised details like a milk bottle with beads and buttons inside it which can be shaken; a picture of the baby was placed inside the card with a message,” adds the crafter.

Her attention to detail comes from hours spent with the client and understanding what makes them tick. While handmade cards are her speciality, she has also dived into the world of wooden coasters, photo books, scrapbooks and bookmarks.

Swati also shares her knowledge in basic and advanced workshops where she introduces people to different kinds of good quality supplies like paper, ink and provides starter kits that can be taken home.

What helps build her brand is her collaboration with a company that provides sheets and pens that are sent along with the orders she makes. Give her 3 to 4 days’ notice if you want to place an order. You can check out the kind of work she does on her Instagram handle @HuesofMemories, make your pick and place the order.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter