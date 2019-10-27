Crafting beautiful pieces from mud

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:13 am

What could be better than making a living doing what you love and sharing the same knowledge to others? This is exactly what Pushpalatha Radharapu from the city does.

Born in a potter’s family, Pushpalatha was inclined towards pottery since childhood and this interest has made her design many beautiful art-related objects like diyas, wall hangings, pots and many other decorative pieces. It has been more than 15 years that Pushpalatha got into this field. “As my father was a potter I learnt by seeing and helping him. My brothers are also into this filed. Not many women enter into this field. I feel very proud to be one among very few women who has chosen this as profession,” says Pushpalatha who also conducts pottery workshops and clay related crafts regularly in the city.

Till date Pushpalatha has trained more than 1,000 students and there are people who come specially to learn from her from other States. “There is one doctor who comes from Goa just to learn pottery from me. He says that his stress is gone when he does this art,” says Pushpalatha who is also working as a pottery teacher in Glendale International School.

There is no age limit to learn this art; it’s only the interest that a person should have. The advantage is that it is not an expensive hobby. It costs little to set it up, and you can brand it and sell it. “I conduct workshops in the age group of 6-70 years. Students, parents, grandparents and specially-abled children, too, come to me. It is medically proven that children who are suffering from autism have shown a lot of improvement when they came in contact with clay. For those children who cannot fold their fingers for such, the result is excellent. It helps children who are hyper. Every finger stroke gives a particular shape, I explain the techniques step by step” says Pushpalatha, who has created different types of colourful diyas for this Diwali.

Earlier, the potters had to clean and stamp the clay to soften it. Later, it was transferred to the wheel and then the desired item was made, but now machines have replaced most of the work, where they clean the clay and soften it. Even to dry the finished product, big microwave kind of machines have been introduced. Though so many machines have come, none can replace the hand work, says Pushpalatha with a hint of pride. “I teach techniques like wheel-handling, clay-moulding, sculpture-making, terracotta clay jewellery, using different tools and hand strokes. Clay-making is one art which increases your creativity,” concludes the BFA graduate.

