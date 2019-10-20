Crafting beauty out of thermocol

By | Published: 12:38 am 7:55 pm

Be it any festival, marriage, reception, birthday, or student project work, we need decorators and it is their contribution which makes the event more beautiful.

Babji of Sai Srija Arts from the city is an expert in thermocol designing. “Art was always inherent in me since childhood. Before becoming a thermocol design creator, I was working as a sign board artist. But once the signboard market started to decrease, I thought of shifting to doll-making from thermocol. I made the shift in 2003 to this artwork-cum-business,” says Babji, who runs a shop in Jambagh.

They use regular thermocol of three-inch thickness available in stationery shops for designing. The decorators or the event managers explain the concept and designers like Babji bring it to life using the thermocol sheets. “We create all types of monuments, animals, rangolis, names and 3D designs. As thermocol is very delicate, there is a chance of breakage while designing or shifting the final sculpture to the destination. At that time, we use a solution made from rubber milk glue which helps the design stay together,” says Babji who has thousands of thermocol art works to his credit. In case of bulk orders, like creating 10 elephants, Babji draws a stencil and creates the dolls to maintain the uniformity, but if there is only one piece, he does a freehand sketch and designs it.

“As thermocol is a temporary designing material, the material cost comes to Rs 3,000. But to get a beautiful piece of art work, we have to put in a lot of effort and time. A complete piece costs Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000,” signs off Babji.

