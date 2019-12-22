Shilparamam crafts mela, a great success

By | Published: 7:45 pm 7:47 pm

Evenings have again started to come alive at Shilparamam with the annual national crafts mela.

Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Village, Madhapur is organising the 25th All India Crafts Mela which is open till January 17, 2020, at its premises. Nearly 400 artisans from across the country are participating in this mela.

On display are Maharshtra Paithani saris, leather footwear, jewellery, Chandheri saris, dress materials, painted saris, soft silk saris, Pattu dress materials, Patachitra wall hangings, tribal art materials, Rajasthani art materials, Block Printing, Kalamkari saris, Khadhi shirts, etc among a host of other items.

Along with the crafts mela, a series of daily cultural programmes are being organised at the amphi-theatre of Shilparamam. On Saturday, Andhra Natyam was presented by students of B Sreenivas and Kathak by the students of Aarthi Shanker.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter