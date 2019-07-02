Crane turns turtle, operator killed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:23 pm 3:21 pm

Hyderabad: A crane operator was killed when the crane turned turtle while installing girders for the Shaikpet -OU Colony flyover near the D-Mart supermarket on the Film Nagar road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Traffic Police officials, who have blocked traffic in one route on the road, are diverting vehicles onto other roads even as other teams are shifting the crane.

According to GHMC officials, the crane operator panicked on noticing the vehicle losing balance and jumped out of the driver’s cabin. As he was running, the crane fell on him resulting in his death on the spot, they said. GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore inspected the spot and directed the officials to clear traffic and ensure there was no damage to the water line and electric sub station near the incident spot.

The flyover is being constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan on the Shaikpet – OU colony stretch to facilitate smooth flow of traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Gachibowli. This is the first time an untoward incident occurred while executing SRDP works in the city. Kishore said the contractor would be instructed to pay compensation to the driver’s family and expressed condolences to the family.

