Create a safe, comfortable home for elders

Hyderabad: A home is not complete unless it caters to the needs of each of the family member living in it. It’s not just the well-designed exteriors, shiny flooring or teak doors or for that matter, costly fixtures in kitchen or bathroom. But if there are elderly persons at home, the question will be if the design and construction of the dwelling addresses their specific needs.

Most of the times, scant attention is paid to these aspects which ends up as a stumbling block in ensuring a quality of life for the elderly i.e., parents or grandparents, at home. Given their age and their different requirements, planning stages for construction of home itself become crucial. If the dwelling does not ensure a hurdle free movement and quality of life, then it is time, these needs are factored.

Make sure that the bathroom, which is riskiest space in the home for the senior citizens, is equipped with all needs. Install grab bars in the shower and beside the toilet so that it will be convenient for them whenever they enter the room.

Skid free flooring is must and ensures the rubber mats rather than softer ones are kept at the door of bathroom to prevent them from slipping. If needed, change the toilets and reduce its height, so that elders find it convenient to use.

For many it is difficult to monitor the elders round the clock. At this point, an alarm system comes as a great help as they can alert you when they need emergency attention. A bell fixed near their bed or in the bathroom can be conveniently used to alert in case of emergency. It is important to have ramp at the home for elders to use wheelchair. Ensure that the floors in any one of the rooms are not wet and slippery and if so avoid them from walking in the home.

Do away with dim and gloomy illumination in their rooms and have bright lights in common areas also for them to be able to see clearly and make their way while moving around. Pay attention to the height of the cot to help them get in and out of the bed comfortably. Create a small space near the bed to keep the remote controls like for the television if installed in the room and air-conditioner, so that they do not have to fumble and search for them.

