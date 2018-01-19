Create awareness about State medical schemes: Pocharam

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Nizamabad: The Telangana government was aiming at providing medical facilities in government sector on par with corporate hospitals, said Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

He inaugurated an operation theatre at Varni government hospital and laid the foundation stone for the double bedroom houses at Baswapoor village of Kotagir mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the field-level staff of Women and Child Welfare Department should create awareness among people about various schemes being offered by the State.

The Minister said 85 per cent of people in the State were economically backward and they could not bear the corporate medical facilities. To address the problem, the government was laying emphasis on State hospitals.