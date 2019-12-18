Create awareness on organ donation: Kalvakuntla Kavita

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Members of Telangana Jagruti, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district unit, met the outfit’s president Kalvakuntla Kavita in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Parsha Chandrasekhar, convener of the unit said that Kavita said them to create awareness over organ donation in public. She appreciated activities of the unit being organised in the district and suggested to conduct social service activities like providing training to jobless youth and helping in cracking posts in government and private sectors.

The convener explained details of members of mandal-level committees belonging to the body and introduced newly formed district-level committee to the president and sought her guidance in reaching out the community. They narrated how the unit was winning accolades of many by coming forward to host of cultural events and community outreach programmes.

District women’s wing convener Vinod, youth wing convener Pramod, co-convener Shankar, Asifabad Assembly constituency convener Bheem Rao, Koutala mandal women’s wing convener Chandrakala and co-convener Vinod Goud were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter