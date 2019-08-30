Creating a world of colours

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Helping people bring out their inner artist is Shreemuki Mukala who runs Kilkaari, a gallery-cum-workshop promoting different art forms like painting, sculpture, drawing, metal embossing, clay modelling, etc. Started a year ago, her workshops held every month, motivate many people to learn the basics of art. “I used to visit Hyderabad twice a year.

Every time, I felt a disconnect with the city, probably because around that time, I started to learn arts. I got the feeling that the city is missing that connection, so I started Kilkaari,” says Shreemuki Mukala. According to her, art depends on how you see the world around you. Each person has their his/her imagination and their take on it.

“Lots of people have this perception that they may not understand modern art, but it’s not true; once they get exposed to such art, they understand that there is logic here too,” adds Shreemuki, who studied arts from Shantiniketan in West Bengal. Kilkari conducts different types of workshops during the weekends, and introduces new art and teaches participants how to use different types of paints. Anybody can take part in the sessions, which cost around Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.

“I also invite other artists from all over the country to my workshops, when required.”Apart from art, she also organises programmes for NGOs, teaching art to government school students.She has collaborated with Spandana trust in Warangal and often travels alongwith volunteers to teach the students. The talented lady also dabbles in styling whenever she gets time and has worked as a costume designer for the Telugu films Nakshatram and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi where she styled Anupama Parameswaran.

